Edwain H. Sperber, 98 years young, father of Barbara Wittorff of Milford passed away on July 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a well known business man and philanthropist in the Albany area. Fifty (50) years ago, while it was still experimental surgery, Ed donated a kidney to his daughter, Barbara. In addition to his daughter, he is survived by Barbaras husband Jim, and sons Jeffrey (wife Charlotte) and Reid (wife Susan). He is also survived by his five grandchildren, Jennifer, Stacey, Ashley, Katie and Jordan along with four great grandchildren, Kane, Oliver, Henry and Mateo. Due to the Covid-19 virus graveside services were held for the immediate family. Donations in his memory may be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Avenue Albany, NY 12206 (healthy kidneys.org
) which was founded by Ed and his wife Rhoda Sperber following Barbaras successful transplant in 1970. To leave a condolence message, please visit levinememorialchapel.com