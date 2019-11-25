Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
508-528-0011
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Charles F Oteri And Son-Franklin Funeral Home
33 Cottage St
Franklin, MA 02038
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Clifford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen L. Clifford


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen L. Clifford Obituary
Eileen L. (Dangelo) Clifford 87, a lifelong Franklin resident, died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Genesis of Milford, following an extended period of failing health. She was the wife of the late Raymond O. Clifford, who died in 1986. Born in Franklin, October 20, 1932 a daughter of the late Antonio and Teresa (Piccirilli) Dangelo, she was raised and educated in Franklin. Until her retirement many years ago, she worked at the Stop & Shop in Franklin and formerly worked in sales for the former Gloucester Company in Franklin. She also worked at the former Kendall Mills in Walpole. She enjoyed traveling and was a lifetime communicant of St. Mary's Church. She is survived by her sister-in-law Marion R. Dangelo of Franklin, a niece Diane E. Dangelo of Franklin, and several cousins and many friends. She is the sister of the late Thomas A. Dangelo, Nicholas M. Dangelo, John A. Dangelo and Amelia "Carmie" Chiodetti. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 27, at 10 a.m. in the Charles F. Oteri and Son Franklin Funeral Home 33 Cottage St. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Wednesday from 9 -10 a.m. Guest book/directions www.oterifuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -