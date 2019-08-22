|
Eileen Patricia (Reen) McLaughlin, 87, pass- ed quietly August 20, 2019, surrounded by her loving family in Medway, Massachusetts. She died of a Tuesday. Eileen will be dearly missed, most especially by Joseph T. McLaughlin, her beloved husband of nearly 58 years. Eileen is survived by her children Eileen Dame & her husband Steven of Worcester, Anne Carver & her husband Mark of Medway, Kathleen Cantwell & her husband Peter of Verona, New Jersey, and Mary-Jo Gibbs of Bellingham. She is the cherished grandmother of Elizabeth, Megan, & Haley Dame, McKenzie & Abigail Carver, Cole & Sadie Cantwell, and Aidan & Charlotte Gibbs. Eileen was born on November 10, 1931 to John J. Reen and Anna Agnes (Amsler) Reen. She graduated from St. Aidans High School in Brookline and worked as an executive secretary in Boston marketing firms until she married Joe. The couple wed September 23, 1961 and moved to Medway, where they raised their four daughters. Eileen and Joe enjoyed close relationships with their extended families, the neighborhood supper club, and their Dorchester bowling pals. She was predeceased by seven brothers and sisters: Catherine Cuff, Mary Hale, Anna Reen, Joseph Reen, Timothy Reen, John Reen, and A. James Reen. Friends and family will long cherish memories of her bright smile, dances with Joe, and love of singing around the piano. Eileens final days were filled with singing the music she loved with the people she loved. Eileen will be remembered in a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on August 27th at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village Street, Medway, followed by interment at St. Joseph Cemetery on Oakland Street. Calling hours will be held in the Ginley - Crowley Funeral Home, (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com), 3 Barber St., Medway MA 02053 on Monday, August 26th from 4:00-7:00 pm.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 22, 2019