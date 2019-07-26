|
Elaine B. (Bradbury) Vercoe, 93, of Hopedale passed away on Tues., June 18, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Lake Avenue, Worcester. Elaine was born April 6, 1926 in Milford the daughter of the late Luther F. Bradbury and Olive (Johnson) Bradbury Libby. Elaine was a graduate of Hopedale High School. As a young girl she loved playing the piano. She attended Boston College and in 1951 she married Norman Vercoe of Barre, Vermont. During their marriage they lived overseas in Germany and Morocco, later settling in Amherst, Mass. for a number of years. While there Elaine worked as a Practical Nurse and was very involved in her church. She returned to Hopedale in the 1980s to care for her mother Olive who passed away in 1999 at the age of 100. Elaine continued to live in her childhood home until the time of her death. For years she was an active member of the 1st Congregational Church of Milford. Elaine was especially interested in the weather, carefully following every detail about changing weather events around Massachusetts and the country. She was the family meteorologist! Elaine was a true animal lover. She had a special interest in birds, but enjoyed learning about all types of animals. She would regularly watch the Animal Planet on TV and relay amusing or curious facts in conversation. But most of all, Elaine loved her family. She was an avid correspondent, never missing a birthday, anniversary or holiday for all those she cared for. Over the years, she wrote hundreds, if not thousands, of cards and kept careful tabs on each and every one of her extended family. She was an active supporter of charities around the world and every Christmas made donations of gifts in family members names. She was predeceased by her brother, William Chase Bradbury and her ex-husband, Norman Vercoe. Mrs. Vercoe is survived by her sister-in-law, Hope T. Bradbury of Barneveld, NY and her nieces and nephews Jane R. Bradbury, Laura S. Keeney, William C. Bradbury and Dean F. Bradbury and numerous step - nieces and nephews in the Libby family. A celebration of life and burial will be private and held in August at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuenralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 26, 2019