Elaine C. (Stewart) Baglione, 71, of Milford, where she has lived since 1972, passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Miriam Hospital in Providence. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Baglione Sr. Born in Woburn, MA, she was the daughter of the late Elwyn C. Stewart and Ruth H. (Pierce) Stewart Perrins. Formerly of Dorchester, she was a graduate of Jeremiah E. Burke High School, class of 1967. She retired in 2010 from Carruth Management, where she worked as an administrative assistant. Loving mother of Lisa M. Iwuc and her husband James of Attleboro, Alesia A. Baglione and her significant other, Joe Abely of Franklin, and Robert A. Baglione Jr., and his significant other, Lauren Goncalves of Bellingham. Sister of Michael Stewart of Stoddard, NH, she is survived by her grandchildren, Sophia, Caitlyn, James, Olivia, Madison, and Ava. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. Her funeral will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9AM, from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 10AM at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Winter St,. Milford. Burial will be at the convenience of her family. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 5, 2020