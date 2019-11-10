|
Elaine Louise Hayes (Fahey) of Nashua, NH, 69, originally from Watertown, MA, passed away on Nov 1, 2019 with family at her side. Elaine was born September 1, 1950 to Samuel and Marjorie Mardarcheo and graduated from Watertown High School, class of 1968.
Her career in banking began as a teller at the Milford Savings Bank which led to management positions in the Loan & Mortgage Department, and ultimately earned her a traveling role for the FDIC Loan & Service. Elaine decided to take early semi-retirement in 2000, continuing work as a waitress and home health aide.
Elaine, wife and soul mate to surviving husband Troy Hayes, made her home and raised her two children in Milford, MA before moving with her husband and their beloved dog Pugsley to Nashua, NH in 2012.
She is survived by son Stephen (Lisa) Fahey of Connecticut and daughter Stephanie (Mark Rathman) Fahey of Texas, along with five grandchildren, John, Abigail, Nicholas, Elizabeth and Cameron. She is survived by former spouse and father of her children, Jack Fahey of Milford, MA.
Elaine was well-known for her love of family, cooking and baking. She designed custom personalized birthday cakes for her family members that she shipped by mail every year. She was the consummate hostess, always entertaining family and friends during the holiday season with classic Italian specialties including her homemade red sauce, porchetta, lasagna, sausage & peppers and her infamous pizzelles.
Elaine is survived by her sister Diane Frend and stepdaughters Victoria and Amanda, along with numerous nieces and nephews and life-long friends.
Mass services will be held at 10am November 16th at St Mary's Church, 36 Sumner Street in Milford, MA.
Memorial contributions may be made in Elaine's name to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Unit or the American Red Cross.
Published in Milford Daily News from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2019