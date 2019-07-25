|
Elaine Rooney Wood-Chisholm, age 83, spouse of Edward W Chisholm passed away on July 22, 2019 after a long struggle with her health. Elaine was an avid photographer and outdoors woman, who loved spending time with her extensive family. She was passionate about traveling, hiking, biking, swimming, and boating, throughout her entire life. She graduated from Nyack High School, Nyack, NY, in 1954. She received a bachelors in business through UNH extension and later a Masters degree in Counseling from Rivier College in Nashua, NH, in 1995. Elaine worked as a secretary and office manager over the years at many organizations, including Harvard University and her last position ending in 2017 at the age of 81, as an office manager for Dr. Nabil Basta, at Naticks Leonard Morse Hospital. For the past 10 years, Elaine has enjoyed her many friendships formed through her membership at Faith Community Church in Hopkinton, MA. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Dr. John J Rooney Jr., her mother Mildred Kelley Rooney, and her older brother John J Rooney III. Her life will be cherished within her surviving family, including her brother Ron Rooney, (Lois),of Rogers, Arkansas. Her husband, Edward Chisholm of Millis, MA, her 5 children: Christina Nellis, (John), of Coatesville, PA, R. Bruce Wood, (Gail), of Goffstown, NH, Dan Wood of Seattle, WA. Katharine Farina, (Michael), of Westborough, MA and son Ted Wood of Watertown, MA. She is also survived by her two step children, Ted Chisholm, (Myra), of Marlboro MA and Sue Bolton, (Andrew), of Millis MA, 7 Grandchildren, Eric, Alison, Carl, Evan, Katie Joy, Anika, and Jack. 6 step grandchildren, Emily, Rachel, Brian, Mark, Steven, and Paul. one great grandchild, Siena, and her current little boy, her beautiful golden retriever Rusty. Calling hours will be held in the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home,(www.ginleyfuneral homes.com) 3 Barber St., Medway MA 02053 on Friday July 26th from 5-8 pm. Memorial Service will be held at Faith Community Church, 146 East Main Street Hopkinton, MA 01746 on Saturday, July 27th at 11am. Reception to follow. Elaine had a full life but worked very hard for everything she had. We are truly grateful to her husband Ed Chisholm for helping her find joy again and for providing security and safety for the past 10 years. They were able to travel together and enjoy each others company, which she truly appreciated.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 25, 2019