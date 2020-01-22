|
Eleanor (Anderson) Breen, 1921-2020, of Venice, FL, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 of natural causes. She was 98. Eleanor quickly joined her loving husband of 72 years, Daniel T. Breen, who passed away on January 8, 2020. The couple leaves behind son Daniel K. Breen of Tigard, OR, daughter Deborah B. Yahner of Asheville, NC, and son Brian P. Breen of Boston, MA, as well as three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Eleanor was the last survivor of seven siblings raised in Duluth, MN, children of Swedish immigrants. After high school she went to live with her sister in Cleveland, OH, to pursue a secretarial career. It was there she met and married Dan, and moved with him to his native Massachusetts to begin a family. They eventually settled in Hopedale, MA, where they happily remained for 44 years. Eleanor worked as secretary to the principal at nearby Holliston High School from 1963-1986. Always ready to explore, Eleanor and Dan traveled extensively during retirement both domestically and abroad. In 2004, they began spending the winter months in Venice, where they gladly became full-time residents in 2008. A private family service will be held at date to be determined. Condolences may be made at www.toalebrothers.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 22, 2020