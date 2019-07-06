|
|
Mrs. Eleanor (Evers) Covino, 86, of Uxbridge MA and formerly of Milford MA, died Thursday (July 4, 2019) at Beaumont Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Northbridge MA after a period of declining health. She was the beloved wife of the late Felice M. Covino, who died in 1980. Mrs. Covino was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Kenneth R. and the late Agnes (Fougere) Evers. She attended Milford public schools and had assisted her husband in the operation of Teds Taxi company and Massbay Cab Inc. She also had been employed at the Blaire House of Milford and for Catholic Charities. She is survived by her 3 Daughters: Ann Marie, wife of Terrance Arsenault of Eugene OR, Kathryn L., wife of Robert Ward of Hopedale MA and Pamela J., wife of James Dean of Uxbridge MA; 11 Grandchildren; 14 Great Grandchildren; 2 Great Great Grandchildrenher; 4 Siblings: Kenneth R. Evers of Cape Coral FL, Barbara A. Evers-Speranza of Southborough MA, Thomas L. Evers of Uxbridge MA and Harold D. Evers of Woonsocket RI; also several nieces & nephews. She was the mother of the late Patrick M. Covino and the late Felice M. Covino Jr.; and the sister of the late Marion S. Reynolds, the late Dorothy J. Ciaramicoli, the late Joanne M. Buell, the late Linda Parker, the late John F. Evers, the late Robert F. Evers and the late Donald D. Evers. Her funeral will be held Friday (July 12th) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30am in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Upper Church), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held Friday (July 12th) from 9am to 10am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for complete obituary & condolence book. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham MA 02452.
Published in Milford Daily News on July 6, 2019