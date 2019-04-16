Home

Eleanor D. Straight Obituary
Eleanor D. Straight died Tuesday April 9, 2019 at the age of 50 after a brief illness. Ellie was predeceased by her parents, Fredrick Straight and Dorothea Bell. She is survived by seven siblings: Richard Straight and Elizabeth Trudeau of Hopkinton, Fredrick Straight of Southboro, Carol Ryea of Richford, VT, Mildred Sosa of Gardner, Edward Bell of Milford and Sandra Lopez of Catalina Island, CA. She also leaves several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held Thursday, April 18 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00.p.m. at the Callanan Cronin Funeral Home, 34 Church Street, Hopkinton. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 19 at 11:30 a.m. at Evergreen Cemetery, Woodville, MA.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 16, 2019
