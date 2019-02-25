|
|
Eleanor G. Dolly (Streeter) Ward, 89, of Milford passed away Saturday February 23, 2019 in Serenity Hill Nursing Home, Wrentham. She was the wife of the late Arthur J. Ward who died in 2010. Dolly had worked for Dennison Manufacturing in Framingham and Holliston for 20 years before retiring in 1994. Prior to that, she had worked at the former Milford Paper Box in Milford. She was born March 8, 1929 in Milford the daughter of the late Nathan and Eda (Robinson) Streeter. She was a lifelong resident of Milford and shared her home with her grandson Brent Zabel. Dolly enjoyed her Pome- ranians that she and her husband breeded and raised and would always be sad when the litters were sold. She loved pigs, possessed quite a collection of figurines, and loved country music and gospel. Above all else, she loved time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Charles A. Ward of Villa Rica; a daughter, Linda M. and her husband Ray F. Zabel of Wareham; a sister, Barbara Hodson of CA; four grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren; 4 step great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond Streeter, Nathan Streeter, Melvin Streeter, Ethel Elliott, Jane Rhodes, Mildred Lakeman, Mary Stanley, Dora Gaskill, Ruth Streeter and a step great- grandson. Visiting hours will be held Saturday March 2, 2019 from 11 AM | 12 Noon in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St. Milford, followed by a funeral service at 12 Noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Vernon Grove Cemetery, Vernon St., Milford. Memorial donations may be made to Beacon Hospice, 36 William St., Leominster, MA 01453 or to , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675 or to the , State House, Room 546, Boston, MA 02133
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 25, 2019