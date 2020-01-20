|
Eleanor J. (Mongiat) Curran, 92, of Milford, died Saturday, January 18 at the Milford Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Eleanor was born in Milford. The daughter of the late Peter L. and the late Nellie (Foglio) Mongiat. She was a graduate of Milford High School, Class of 1945. She was also a graduate of Fisher Junior College. Eleanor was first employed at the Mass Electric offices located in Milford. She was later employed for many years by the Milford School Department working at the former Stacy Junior High School as secretary to the Principal. She retired in 1985. Eleanor was a longtime communicant of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and loved to knit, crochet and read. But her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. Especially her grandchildren & great grandchildren. Eleanor is survived by her daughter Leslie, wife of Atty. Ernest Pettinari of Milford and her son John Curran and his wife Deidre of Milford. Her five grandchildren, Jonathan Curran and his wife Laura of Backstone, Leah Pettinari of Boston, Katelyn Perez and her husband Aarian of Medford, Jamie Winters and her husband Joshua of Sterling and Michael Pettinari and his wife Victoria of Upton. Her four great grandchildren, Allison Winters, Nathaniel Curran, Elliot Pettinari and Annie Winters. Also her sister-in-law, Claire Mongiat of Medway and several nieces. Her funeral will be held Wednesday January 22 at 9a.m. from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (UPPER CHURCH), 7 East Main Street, Milford MA. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Milford MA. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday January 21 from 5p.m. to 7p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA. or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105-9959.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 20, 2020