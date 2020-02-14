|
|
Eleanor May Shepard, ne Tornwall, age 88, of Burke, Virginia, formerly of Upton, Massachusetts on February 3, 2020 at Fairfax Nursing Center. Eleanor is the beloved wife of the late George Earl Shepard; devoted mother of Karen Saunders (Fleming V) of Burke, Virginia and Dr. Harvey Shepard (Heidi) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Fleming VI and Reagan Saunders and Nathan, Zachary, Emma, and Anya Shepard. Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, Halmer V. and Emma M. (Bowker) Tornwall of Upton, Massachusets and by her grandson, Luke Saunders, in 2008. Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanors name to the Spina Bifida Association of the National Capital Area at P.O. Box 523415, Springfield, VA 22152-5415.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020