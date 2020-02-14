Home

POWERED BY

Eleanor M. Shepard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor M. Shepard Obituary
Eleanor May Shepard, ne Tornwall, age 88, of Burke, Virginia, formerly of Upton, Massachusetts on February 3, 2020 at Fairfax Nursing Center. Eleanor is the beloved wife of the late George Earl Shepard; devoted mother of Karen Saunders (Fleming V) of Burke, Virginia and Dr. Harvey Shepard (Heidi) of Highlands Ranch, Colorado. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Fleming VI and Reagan Saunders and Nathan, Zachary, Emma, and Anya Shepard. Eleanor is preceded in death by her parents, Halmer V. and Emma M. (Bowker) Tornwall of Upton, Massachusets and by her grandson, Luke Saunders, in 2008. Memorial contributions may be made in Eleanors name to the Spina Bifida Association of the National Capital Area at P.O. Box 523415, Springfield, VA 22152-5415.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -