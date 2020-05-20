Home

Eleanor T. Drummond

Eleanor Theresa Drummond, of 33 Depot Court passed away in the morning hours of May 18, 2020, after a short battle with lung cancer. Born in 1947 and raised in Cambridge, MA, the daughter of Henry (Matty) and Eleanor (Helen) Pacitto. She is the widow of Henry V. Drummond III. She leaves behind her four sons Eric, Craig, Sean, and Christopher Walker, older brother Henry Pacitto, two granddaughters Andrea and Chelsea Walker, and numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. Please consider a charitable donation to the Milford Regional Medical Center in lieu of flowers.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 20, 2020
