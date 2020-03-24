|
|
Eleanor W. (Magnuson) Larson, 99, formerly of Medway died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Stanley R. Larson who died in 2011. Born in Cambridge on July 9, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Ephraim and Gerda Magnuson. She is survived by her son David P. Larson of Clemmons, NC, two daughters, Carol W. Nordstrom of Sandown, NH and Susan J. Lakin of Ashland, VA, nine grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Due to the complications and restrictions regarding the Coronavirus, Mrs. Larsons funeral services will be held privately with burial at Evergreen Cemetery in Medway. Arrangements are under the care of the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St., in Medway (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 24, 2020