|
|
Elizabeth A. Cammarata, 94, of Framingham passed away Tuesday, June 11th, 2019. She was the wife of the late Joseph P. Cammarata. She is survived by her son, Joseph P. Cammarata, Jr and his wife Janice of Florida; 3 grandchildren, Collin, Jodie and Nikie; 7 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Betty retired from the Town of Framingham and worked for Marconi's restaurant for many years. She was a longtime member of St. Tarcisius Church. A Memorial Service will be celebrated Monday June 17th at 10 a.m. in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St, Ashland with burial to follow in St. Tarcisius Cemetery, Framingham. There are no calling hours. The family would like to express a special thank you to her loving family members for their thoughtfulness in helping and caring for her for many years. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 15, 2019