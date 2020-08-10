1/1
Elizabeth A. Daley
Elizabeth A. Daley, 58, of Falmouth, MA, passed away unexpectedly at home on Monday, July 27, 2020. Born in Roslindale, MA on December 20, 1961, the daughter of the late Robert L. and Marguerite I. (Bradley) Daley. She is the sister of Joan C. Dowling and her husband, James of Greene, RI, Kathleen D. Smith and her husband, William of Marlborough, MA, Lawrence M. Daley and his wife, Carolyn of Ladson, SC, Robert L. Daley and his wife, Linda of Bellingham, MA, Barbara E. Bruno and her husband, Charles of Lee Center, NY and Kevin J. Daley and his wife, Teresa of Oxford, MA. Elizabeth leaves her nieces, nephews, cousins and her aunt Nancy Bradley. Elizabeth was a resident of Falmouth and Marthas Vineyard for 30 years and formerly of Bellingham. She was a graduate of Valley Tech in Graphic Arts in 1979. Elizabeth had worked as a Pharmacy Technician, Certified Nursing Assistant, Massage Therapist and a Bartender. Elizabeth will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends. Funeral will be held on Wednesday, August 12th with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00AM at St. Brendans Church, 384 Hartford Ave., Bellingham, MA. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing are required. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Elizabeth A. Daley to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516 would be appreciated. Arrangements are under the direction of Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St., Bellingham, MA. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 10, 2020.
