Elizabeth A. (Generazio) Galloway, 86, of Northbridge and formerly of Upton, died at home on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Thomas Galloway. Born December 6, 1933, in Newton, she graduated from Newton High School in 1951. Along with her husband, she was a co-owner of Mustang Microsystems of Hopkinton, and also worked in accounting for many years. She was an avid quilter, painter, & reader. She is survived by three children: a daughter, Nita Marie Wilding of Northbridge; two sons, Joseph A. Terlizzi of Uxbridge and Louis R. Terlizzi of North Smithfield, R.I.; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Liberato and Bernice (DeFelice) Generazio. Due to the current restrictions with public gatherings, Mrs. Galloways funeral services will be held privately with her family. The Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering - Director is honored to be assisting with funeral arrangements. www.uptonfunerals.com.
