Elizabeth E. Creasia, 95, a lifelong resident of Milford, passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 5. She was the daughter of the late Angelina (Calzone) Creasia and Joseph Creasia. Betty is survived by her beloved sister, Rosemarie. She is preceded in death by her sister Josephine and by her sister Eleanor (Creasia) Guido. In addition to her sister Ro she is survived by her niece Debbie Guido of Dunedin FL; nephew Kevin Guido of Clearwater FL; great nephew Evan Haigley of Ellenton, FL; great niece Jillian Wilson and her husband Josh of New Port Richey, FL; great-great niece Becca Wilson and great-great nephew Jackson Wilson of New Port Richey, FL. Betty attended Sacred Heart Grammar School and graduated from Milford High School. She went on to work for the Draper Corporation in Hopedale until the foundry closed in the early 80s. She worked briefly as an administrative secretary at Milford High School before taking an early retirement to care for her mother. Betty was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She was known for her devotion to God, her sisters and her family in Florida. She was most happy spending winters at their condo in Florida enjoying the holidays and warm weather with family. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our cousin Jimmy Creasia and his wife Linda who unselfishly became Betty's earthly angel and looked after her until the end. A calling hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 AM on Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home at 46 Water St. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church at 5 East Main St. in Milford. Betty will be buried alongside her parents at St. Marys Cemetery in Milford. Social distancing protocols and use of face masks will be required for all facets of the funeral service.