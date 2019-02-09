|
Elizabeth J. Betty (Schaver) Blackburn, 82, of Milford, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Milford. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Blackburn who passed away in 2007. She was born in Milford daughter of the late John and Sarah (Julian) Schaver and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1954. Betty retired in 2002 from John Hancock Insurance in Boston where she was employed as a staff administrator. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. She is survived her daughter Laurie and her husband Timothy Wood of Milford, one granddaughter Jessica Coletti of Milford. The funeral and burial will be private. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli Ruggerio Funeral Home 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 9, 2019