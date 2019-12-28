|
Elizabeth Lee (Simpson) Villiard, 75, of Franklin died December 24, 2019 in the Lydia Taft House in Uxbridge. Born in Providence, Rhode Island, November 27, 1944, the daughter of the late Charles R. and Helen E. (Cummings) Simpson, Mrs. Villiard was raised in Rumford, Rhode Island and had lived in Franklin for the past 50 years. Elizabeth was a graduate of East Providence High School and received a Bachelors Degree from the University of Rhode Island and a Masters Degree from Worcester Polytechnical Institute. She had taught in the Science department for over 28 years at King Philip Regional High School in Wrentham before retiring. She was a fervent supporter of the King Philip Arts programs and ran the Sachem poetry club, creating lasting relationships with many students. Elizabeth had been a volunteer at the Franklin Library for many years. She was an avid reader and book club member. She had been a long-standing member of the Alden Club. She was a very spiritual person and was a REIKI Master who shared her knowledge of the healing art freely. Elizabeth enjoyed classical music and loved going to the Boston Symphony. She also enjoyed visits to the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston and had taken a hand to watercolor painting. British TV shows on PBS were a favorite of hers, she was a WGBH member supporting public programming. A lover of nature she had been a long-time Audubon member. Elizabeth is survived by her daughter Diana H. Richard and her companion Noah Richardson Hayslip of North Attleboro. She is also survived by her granddaughter Ruth H. Villiard-Richard of Haverhill and her siblings, Marilyn Hope Simpson of Providence and Charles R. Simpson, Jr of Pawtucket. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 2 in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com)131 Main Street Franklin from 3-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the USA. PO Box 5030 Hagerstown 21741-5030 ().
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019