Elizabeth "Betty" M. (Hovey) Satas, 88, passed away on May 27, 2020. Elizabeth was born on June 5, 1931 to Lyman S. and Barbara (Lamson) Hovey. Loving mother to Robert Ayotte and his wife Linda of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; James Ayotte and his wife Christine of Tallahassee, Florida, and Barbara Barry of Plymouth, Massachusetts. Beloved Gramma to Joseph, Timothy, and Brian Ayotte, Patrick and Thomas Barry, Munezah and Muneerah Ayotte. She is survived by her sister, Carol Wilkins and her husband, Roger; and her brother, Robert Hovey and his wife, Bobbe; sisters-in-law Constance (Ayotte) Stigliani and Georgena Hovey; and brother-in-law, Paul Martel; and several nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husbands, Joseph Ayotte (the love of her life), and Joseph Satas; and her brother, Richard Hovey. Elizabeth was a hard worker and held various positions over the course of her career with businesses ranging from Hudson Cleaners, Stow Laboratories, Raytheon, Piece Goods store to Data General, where she retired as a Supervisor, Inventory Control. Until recently, Elizabeth was a life-long resident of Hudson, a community that she took pride in giving back to. She was a communicant of Christ the King / St. Michael Parish. She was a member of the Christ the King Ladies Sodality, Hudson Historical Society, and the Red Hats. She was a long-time volunteer for Our Fathers Table, Meals on Wheels at the Hudson Senior Center, and the Meadowbrook Mobile Home Park Association. She fulfilled a civic duty by working at the Town of Hudson elections for many years. As a young widow, Elizabeth supported her family as a seamstress. Her craft prowess went far beyond sewing, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, needlepoint, ceramics, and painting. She was always happy to donate her handiwork to multiple causes, such as Care Wear. She even shared her talents in a knitting class at Hudson High School. Her passion for quilting was evident in the number of quilts she made, many of which were donated. Her legacy will live on in the quilts she has made for her grandchildren as wedding gifts. Elizabeths family was her greatest joy. Due to the current pandemic, a private service at Tighe Hamilton Regional Funeral Home and burial in Saint Michael Cemetery will take place on Monday, June 1st. A celebration of Elizabeths life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to the Sisters of Precious Blood, 400 Pratt Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or Our Fathers Table, P.O. Box 916, Marlborough, MA 01752.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store