Elizabeth Mendez
Elizabeth Mendez, Known by Lisa or "Kika" to her close friends. Died October 17, 2020 with her loving family by her side, in her home in Marlborough MA, after a series of heart problems. Lisa was born on 1972-16-1. Elizabeth is the beloved daughter of the late Marie Mendez and Ventura Vega, from the great Republic of Puerto Rico. Kika is survived by her four children, Antonia Brandao, Jonathan Baptista, Dante Curry, and her dearest daughter Lourdes Mendez, followed by her precious grandchildren Aj and Alessandra Brandao. She also had many friends that loved and respected her dearly. Elizabeth will truly be missed in her short time here. Words cant explain the joy she was to have as a Friend, Sister, and Mother. Service will Be for Family and close friends. Visiting hours will be on Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home, 15 Miller St., Medfield, MA 02052. All guests will be required to wear masks and are asked to follow the current social distancing guidelines.

Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
15 Miller Street
Medfield, MA 02052
(508) 359-2000
