Elizabeth R. Gotz
Ms. Elizabeth R. Gotz, 88, of Milford formerly Bellingham passed away Sunday Aug. 16, 2020 in Blaire House of Milford. Elizabeth had been a customer service manager for over 30 years at Teledyne Corp. in Norwood, retiring in 1992. She was born February 19, 1932 in Boston the daughter of the late Israel Jacob and Evelyn (Dolby) Gotz and was a graduate of the former Roxbury Memorial High School, class of 1949 and attended the former Catherine Gibbs Business School. Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, reading, watching classic old movies and most of all spending time with family and friends. She is survived by her nieces Sherri Moore of Milford and Holly Lehrer of Jupiter, FL; a nephew Norman Zimmer of Hampton, GA; and many great nieces and great-great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth R. Gotz and a sister Bernice DePietro. A private graveside funeral service will be held in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Memorial donations may be made to Milford Regional Medical Center, c/o Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect Street, Milford, MA 01757. Arrangements by Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford. www.bumafuneralhome. com.

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
