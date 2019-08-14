|
Elizabeth (Myers) Thompson, 98 of Ashland died peacefully Sunday Aug. 11th with her family by her side. Born in Bridgeport, CT, she was the daughter of the late James and Annie (Gormley) Myers. She was married to her beloved husband, the late Warren J. Thompson for 42 years. Raised in Framingham, Betty attended Framingham public schools, Framingham Business College and was proud to have served as a hostess at the Framingham USO during WWII. While raising her children, Betty worked for Telecron Co. and for Fenwall Co., both in Ashland. Upon retirement, Betty volunteered as an aid at Framingham Union Hospital for twenty years. She was an enthusiastic participant at both the Ashland Senior Center and the Callahan Senior Center in Framingham as well as member of the Ashland Historical Society. Never daunted, Betty learned to drive and acquired her drivers license when she was 71 years old. Betty is survived by her children; Judith Durant and her husband Thomas of Manchester, NH, James and his wife Gloria of Newton, John and his wife Constance of Upton, and Jeff and wife Kristin of Rehoboth; four grandsons, Scott Durant, Andrew Thompson and his wife Kristen, Sean Thompson, Benjamin Thompson, granddaughter, Grace Thompson, and great grandson Aiden Thompson, as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Myers and her sister, Eileen Howe. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Mon. Aug. 19th at 9:00am in St. Cecilias Parish, 54 Esty St. Ashland, MA with burial to follow in Wildwood Cemetery in Ashland. There are no calling hours. Per the request of the family, in lieu of flowers , memorial donations in Bettys name can be made to St. Cecilias Parish in Ashland.
Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 14, 2019