Ellen A. (Roy) Moscatelli, 88, formerly of Bellingham, passed away on July 20, 2020 at All American Assisted Living, Wrentham. She was the wife of the late Michael Moscatelli who died in 1974. Ellen was born in Holyoke, the daughter of the late Francis J. and Mary C. (Griffin) Roy. A longtime resident of Bellingham, she loved playing bingo in her free time and she loved children, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The world centered around her family which was the most important part of her life. She is survived by her children Marie Constantineau and her husband Richard of MD, Felicia Fisher and her husband David of VA, Michael Moscatelli III and his wife Vickie of VA, Anthony Moscatelli of PA, Theresa Mamula and her husband Donald of PA, Angelina Moscatelli of Franklin, Patricia Moscatelli of MA, Ellen Burch and her husband Mark of FL, John Moscatelli and his wife Shelly of Uxbridge, Paul Moscatelli of PA, and Rita Moscatelli of NY; 25 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister Mary Roy Izzo, and a brother Arthur Roy. Public visiting hours will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 10 | 11:30 AM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress St., Milford. A private funeral service will be held for the family following visiting hours. Burial will follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Milford. Memorial donations may be made to the Bellingham Senior Center, 40 Blackstone Street, Bellingham, MA 02019. Face coverings and social distancing required.



