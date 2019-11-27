|
On Sunday November 24th, Ellen E. Greene, wife, daughter and sister passed away at the age of 51 after a fierce and courageous battle against cancer. Ellen will be lovingly remembered by her wife Diane Rogers, by her parents Peter (Jim) and Ann (Dunn) Greene of Hopedale, by her brother Sean Greene and his wife Tamara of Washington DC, by her brother Peter Greene and his wife Regina of Worcester and by her sister Mary Greene of Rockland. Ellen will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces and nephews Natalia, Jacob, Nicholas, Brian, Richard and Kevin. Ellen will be profoundly missed by a group of close friends, whom she considered members of her extended family. Ellen was a consummate professional with a not to so secret love of candy and shopping. When diagnosed with breast cancer in 2014, she remained dedicated to her work, family, friends and in her will to fight her illness. A very small percentage of popular breast cancer fundraising organization funds are dedicated to researching metastasis. For that reason, in lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Dr. Susan Love Foundation for breast cancer research or the Metastatic Breast Cancer Network. Visiting hours in the funeral home Friday, Nov. 29 from 11AM to 1PM, followed by a prayer service. Burial to follow at Newton Cemetery.
Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 27, 2019