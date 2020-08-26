1/
Elliot F. Bigelow
Elliot F. Bigelow, 82, died Sunday, August 23, in the Milford Regional Medical Center, after a long battle with cancer. He leaves his wife of 65 years, Leann (Graves) Bigelow, 3 sons; David F. Bigelow and his wife Jeanne, of Charlton, Dwayne A. Bigelow, of Northbridge and Damon S. Bigelow and his wife Lori, of Sutton, 3 daughters; Donna L. Ricci, of Statesville, NC, Dondi G. Carenzo, of So. Grafton, and Denise L. Perron and her husband Vernon, of Northbridge, a brother Edward Bigelow and his wife Sharon, of Upton; sisters Myra Bigelow and Caroline Forte, both of Upton; 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Dana C. Bigelow, in 1965, and his sister Gladys McKinstry. Born in Framingham, December 28, 1937, a son of Aram and Grace (Berry) Bigelow, Elliot spent his early years in Maine before moving to Upton, where he attended school. After living in So. Grafton for 22 years, he moved to Northbridge, in 1998. He owned and operated his own tucking business, most recently driving for D & J Farms in Northbridge. During the 70's and 80's he raced at the Westboro Speedway, as well as Thompson and Seekonk. Elliot raced against, and beat, many drivers who went on to win major races, while driving cars he built himself. He was also a talented woodworker, selling his creations in local shops. He loved his children and grandchildren. Calling Hours from 5-7PM, are Thursday, September 3. Masks or face coverings are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA, 01701. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www. carrfuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Home - Whitinsville
24 Hill Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2330
