Home

Services
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water Street
Milford, MA 01757
(508) 473-0513
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home
46 Water St.
Milford, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Church
5 East Main St.
Milford, MA
View Map
Elvira B. Chinappi Obituary
Elvira B. (Bianchi) Chinappi, 95, of Milford, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019 surrounded by her family at home. She was the wife of the late Louis Chinappi who passed away in 2007. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Sergio and Louisa (Brita) Bianchi and was a lifelong Milford resi- dent. She was educated in the Milford schools. Elvira retired in 1989 from the former Central Cleaners, a local family business, in Milford where she was employed as an office manager. She was a communicant of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Elvira will be remembered for her enjoyment for her cooking and for the pride she displayed in her Italian heritage. She enjoyed her relationships with her family especially her nieces and nephews and their children. She enjoyed sharing time with family and friends, especially on special occasions and holidays. Elvira would always have a meal ready for any visitor. Elvira also provided a helping hand and meals for people who were alone or ill. She and her husband traveled many times to Italy and throughout the U.S. to see family and friends. She is survived by her son Anthony L. Chinappi and his wife Ann Marie (Teixeira) of Milford, one sister Clementini Castelli of Westboro, one granddaughter Cara Chinappi of Hopedale, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her grandson Michael A. Chinappi, her brothers, Vito Bianchi and Joseph Bianchi. The funeral will be held Wednesday October 9, 2019 at 9 A.M. from the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 4 to 8 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Oliva Family Comfort Fund 20 Prospect St. Milford MA 01757 Please visit us www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 7, 2019
