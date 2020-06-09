Elvira Marie (DeCesare) Hipple, 97, of Franklin died peacefully June 7, 2020 in her home with her family beside her. She was the wife of the late Joseph W. Hipple. Jr. Born in Franklin, January 13,1923, the daughter of the late Joseph and Sylvia (Cataldo) DeCesare, Mrs. Hipple was a lifelong Franklin resident. Elvira was a graduate of Franklin High School and the Wilfred Academy. A hairdresser, Elvira had owned her own hair salon in Franklin and also worked at Josephs Hair Salon in Franklin. She had been a member of St. Marys Catholic Womens Club. Elvira had enjoyed gardening, decorating, doing for others and above all being in the company of her family. Mrs. Hipple is survived by her children, Joseph W. Hipple III and his wife Joann of Henderson, Nevada, Patricia H. Terwilliger and her husband Jay of Medfield and Therese A. Hipple of Franklin and her niece, Kristine and two nephews, Richard and David. She was the sister of the late Emma Johnson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joseph, Michael, Jolie, Eric and Meghan, her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Elizabeth, Dallas, Mason and Nolan and her great-great-grandson Alex. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 10th in St. Marys Church at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in the parish cemetery/ Calling hours will be on Wednesday from 8:30-9:45 a.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 131 Main Street, Franklin. Facemasks are required and all protocols established by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts will be in practice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Assumption, 475 East 115th Street, First Floor, NY, NY 10029 or www.littlesisters.org/support.php for online donations.
Published in Milford Daily News on Jun. 9, 2020.