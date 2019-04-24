Home

Elvira T. Cardinal Obituary
Elvira Therese Cardinal, 84, of Medway died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in the Milford Regional Medical Center. Ms. Cardinal was born September 12, 1934 in Malden the daughter of the late Robert and Josephine Mary (Raymond) Cardinal. Visiting hours will be held prior to the funeral service on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 9 -10 AM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Uxbridge followed by a service at 10 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Pauls Cemetery, Gaskill St., Blackstone. www.bumafuneralhome .com.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 24, 2019
