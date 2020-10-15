Elynor P. (Buffone) Crothers, 98, of Franklin, passed away at home peacefully, October 12, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. She was the wife of the late Edward W. Crothers who died in 1995. Born in Franklin , May 4,1922, the daughter of the late Salvatore and Julia (Toto) Buffone, Jr. , Mrs. Crothers was a lifelong Franklin resident. She was a graduate of Franklin High School and the Kathryn Gibbs Secretarial School in Boston. Elynor had been a secretary at Dean College for 31 years before retiring. She had served on the Franklin Board of Registrars and Board of the Franklin Public Library. Elynor had also been a former Corporator of the Benjamin Franklin Savings Bank and a former Girl Scout and Cub Scout leader. She had been a member of the St. Marys Church Womens Club and also a Eucharistic Minister at St. Marys Church. Elynor enjoyed gardening, raising monarch butterflies, aerobics and yoga. She was also an avid golfer and loved to cook and to entertain. Elynor loved to travel to Italy and to spend her Winters in Naples, Florida. She is survived by her children, Peter Crothers of Franklin and Rachel Dolaher and her husband Joseph Dolaher, Jr. of Franklin. She is also survived by her siblings Eileen Tulli of Milford and Salvatore Buffone ,Jr. of Franklin. She was the sister of the late Ann Maguire, Mary Genoa, Josephine Pasquantonio and Robert Buffone, Sr. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Joe, Justin and Jillian Dolaher , Amy Rattigan and Sean Crothers, and her greatgrandchildren, Aiden, Taylor Dolaher, Blake, Mason and Ethan Fisher. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 16 in St. Marys Church at 10:00. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Calling hours will be on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. in the Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin (www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com
) 131 Main Street, Franklin. Please follow all required Covid-19 guideline including face coverings and social distancing. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Friends of the Franklin Library , PO Box 147, Franklin, MA 02038.