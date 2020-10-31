Mrs. Emma M. (Gaffney) Flaherty, 85, of Medway MA died Wednesday (October 28, 2020) at Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the beloved wife of the late John A. Flaherty, who died in 1988. Emma was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Charles and the late Margaret (Plouffe) Gaffney. She had been employed for many years at the former Medway Country Manor Nursing Home. Emma is survived by her three children: John Flaherty Jr and his wife Julie of MA, Michael Flaherty and his wife Brenda of Northbridge MA and Carol, wife of Tracy Smith of Bellingham MA; 5 Grandchildren; 1 Great Granddaughter; 2 Sisters; 2 Brothers and nieces & nephews. Her funeral will be held Monday (November 2nd) from the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Sacred Heart Church, 187 Hopedale Street, Hopedale MA. Burial will follow in Hopedale Village Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held Monday morning from 8:30am to 9:30am, prior to her Funeral Mass. Social distancing protocols & use of face masks will be required for all facets for the funeral services. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com
for complete obituary & condolence book.