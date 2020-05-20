|
Emmelina L. (Piscia) Tacconi, 96, of Milford passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Robert A. Tacconi who passed away in 2008. She was born in Milford daughter of the late Luigi and Mary (Beltramini) Piscia and was a lifelong Milford resident. She was a graduate of the Milford High School class of 1941. She was a graduate of the South Middlesex Secretarial school class of 1942. Mrs. Tacconi was a bookkeeper for various companies in the Milford area. She loved to travel and was an avid gardener, cultivating many different types of roses. She was an amazing baker and loved cooking for her family. She is survived by her children, Robert Tacconi and his wife Ann of Medfield, Lorraine Tacconi-Moore and her husband Dennis Moore of Ashby, Linda and her husband Lowell Tacconi-Garman of Garching near Munich, Germany, five grandchildren Gina Tacconi-Moore, Gregory Tacconi-Moore, Juliann Tacconi, Jessica Tacconi and Elise Tacconi Garman and one brother Paul Piscia of Milford, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Charles Piscia. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Cemetery on Medway Rd. in Milford. Calling hours are private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St. Milford MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 20, 2020