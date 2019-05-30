Ernest L. Nichols, Jr., 88, of Holliston, passed away after prolonged complications due to heart failure early Monday morning May 27, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Gladys (Newton) and Ernest L. Nichols. He was the husband of 66 years to Marie T. (MacDonald) Nichols of Holliston. One of four children, Ernest was a lifelong Holliston resident, with three generations of family living in town. He began work at age 15 at a farm on Central St. and at age 16, he worked for Goodwill Shoes. Ernest had a love for music and especially enjoyed playing drums in a band in the 50s. He had an artistic talent for refinishing and restoring antique furniture. He took pleasure in woodworking and carpentry, having built his own home and completing many projects around his house. He was a printer by trade in the graphic arts industry. In retirement, Ernest obtained his real estate license and was a school bus driver for fourteen years in She- rborn. He was an avid antique picker and a flea market buff. Besides his wife, he is survived by four children, Renee Vorderer and her husband, Stephen of Northborough, Rosemarie Rook and her husband, Frank of Upton, Ernest L. Nichols III and Roderick Nichols both of Holliston. He also leaves behind four grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 2nd from 2-5 p.m. at the Chesmore Funeral Home of Holliston, 854 Washington St. www. ChesmoreFuneralHome.com A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd at 10:30 a.m. at St. Marys Church of Holliston. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Published in Milford Daily News on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary