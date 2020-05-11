|
Ernest M. Panorese, 93, of Milford passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at the Countryside Healthcare in Milford. He was the husband of the late Jean M. (Brand) Panorese who passed away in 1999. He was born in Milford son of the late Lorenzo and Lucia (Montecalvo) Panorese and was a lifelong Milford resident. He was a graduate of the Milford High school class of 1944. Mr. Panorese retired in 1990 from the Milford Police Department where he was employed as a patrolman for 37 years. He was a Sealer of Measures and Weights in Milford, a longtime Town Meeting member and a member of the Milford Italian Veterans and Nipmuc Rod and Gun Club. He is survived by his children, James Panorese and his wife Mellie of Hopedale, Mark Panorese and his wife Kim, Richard Panorese and Debra and her husband Paul Bonvino all of Milford, eight grandchildren, Samantha Bonvino, Madison Bonvino, Steven Panorese, Francesca Panorese, Jamie Pace, Jennifer Valpey, Matthew Panorese and Lindsay Panorese, many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, Anna Panorese, Olga Todino, Grace Panorese, Catherine Kaufman, Rose Crowley, Salvatore Panorese and Severino Panorese.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 11, 2020