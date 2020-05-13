Home

Etelvina (Ethel) (Fonts) Larsen, 87, of Milford died on May 10, 2020. She was the wife of John T. Larsen who died in 2018. She was born in East Providence, Rhode Island; daughter of the late Henry and Mary Fontes. She was raised and educated there and was a resident of Riverside, RI for many years. She had also lived in Connecticut for four years before moving to Milford in 1976. Ethel is survived by two sons, John Larsen of South Windsor, CT, Donald Larsen of Milford, two daughters, Linda Hardison of Alton, NH and Christine Larsen of Groton, MA, a brother Russell Fontes of Riverside, RI, ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Due to the current epidemic, funeral services will be private. The Watson Colonial Funeral Home, 24 Congress St. Milford is assisting the family with arrangements. donations in her memory may be made to the Corona Virus Response Fund for Nurses. To leave a condolence, go to www.watsoncolonialfuneralhome.com
