|
|
MEDWAY Ethan R Huckins, 23 of Medway died March 11 at Milford Regional Medical Center following an auto accident on 495 in Hopkinton. He was born January 21, 1996 in Natick, the son of Richard and Karen (Wilbur) Huckins. He was raised and educated in Medway where he graduated from Medway High School in 2014. He was working laying data cable for Devine Technologies in Canton. Ethan enjoyed the outdoors, he was a frequent visitor to the Ashland Reservoir. In his down time, he played video games and listened to all types of music. He enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends, especially his new niece. Ethan, beloved son of Richard and Karen (Wilbur) Huckins of Medway; brother of Alyssa Katz and her husband Josh of Holden; loving grandson of Ann Huckins (Chaisson) and the late Herbert Huckins of Medway; cherished uncle of Madison; also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Visiting hours in the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home(www.ginleyfuneralhomes.com) 3 Barber Street , Medway on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home in Medway. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ethans name to the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance at dbsalliance .org
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 13, 2019