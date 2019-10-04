Home

Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
(508) 533-8252
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
8:30 AM
Ginley-Crowley Funeral Home
3 Barber St
Medway, MA 02053
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
151 Village St
Medway, MA
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
Medway, MA
Eunice Hanlon


1932 - 2019
Eunice Hanlon Obituary
Eunice Hanlon, 87, of Medway, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. Born in Medway on September 28, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Cornelius A. and Esther (MacLeod) Hanlon. Eunice was a lifelong resident of Medway and graduated from Medway High School in 1950. Eunice worked at the Welfare Department in Milford and formerly in Medway for many years until her retirement. She also enjoyed working at the town elections in Medway for many years. Eunice was a faithful parishioner of St. Joseph Church and was an avid sports fan of both local and professional sports. She is survived by her sister Therese Kenney of Yarmouthport, two brothers, Bernard Hanlon and his wife Mary of Quincy and Joseph Hanlon and his wife Phyllis of Wellesley, her sister-in-law Irene Hanlon of Medway and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Jerome Hanlon, her sister Rosemary VanRye and her husband Jack, and her brother-in-law William Kenney. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a calling hour on Monday morning, October 7, from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the Ginley Crowley Funeral Home, 3 Barber St. in Medway (www.ginleyfuneralhomes. com) followed by a funeral Mass at St. Joseph Church, 151 Village St. in Medway at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Medway. In lieu of flowers, her family request that donations be made in her memory to the Eunice Hanlon Scholarship Fund c/o St. Joseph Church, P.O. Bo 557, Medway, MA 02053.
Published in Milford Daily News on Oct. 4, 2019
