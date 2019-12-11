|
|
Eva (Eppolite) Paganelli, 90, of Milford, where she has lived since 1952, passed away Monday morning, December 9th, 2019 at her home. She was the wife of the late Giacchino Jack Paganelli, who passed in 2008. Born in Danbury, CT, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Elda (Giombetti) Eppolite, and was a graduate of Ridgefield High School in CT. Eva retired in 1990 from Telechron in Ashland, where she had worked for 45 years. She was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Milford, and enjoyed going to the Senior Center in Milford, delivering meals on wheels, bingo, and spending time with her family. Loving mother of LuAnn Blair and her husband James of Northbridge, and Michael R. Paganelli of Worcester. She was the sister of the late Marie Swenson. She is also survived by her 5 grandchildren, Jason, Kevin, Kristine, Michael, and Kyle, as well as her 3 great-grandchildren, Taylor, TJ, and Shelby. . A calling hour will be held at the Consigli-Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford on Friday, December 13th, 2019 from 8:30-9:30AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, (lower chapel) in Milford. Burial will follow in the Parish cemetery. Please visit | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Dec. 11, 2019