Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Evan J. Maillet

Evan J. Maillet Obituary
Evan John Maillet, 21, of Holliston and Franklin and formerly of Ashland. It is with great sadness that the family of Evan J. Maillet, age 21, announce his passing from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on June 11, 2019. He is survived by his loving mother Kimberly (Marques) Maillet and Steven Piso of Franklin, his father Norman Maillet of Holliston, and his two brothers Drew and Tyler of Franklin. He is also survived by grandparents, John and Liz Marques of Estero, FL, and Iola and Ronald Babineau of Framingham, his aunt Tina and Daniel Doucet of Grafton, and uncles, Chris and Kim Marques of Shrewsbury, and Dan and Beth Marques of Hopkinton, as well as many cousins. Evan attended Keefe Technical High School and graduated from the Plumbing Program in 2016. He loved playing both lacrosse and soccer during his school years and playing in a mens soccer league with his brother Drew later on. He loved cars, boats, and bikes, as well as spending time with his Dad camping and traveling to Canada, and trips to Florida and the beach with his Mom. Evan had an infectious smile and loved hanging out with family and friends. Our hope is that Evan will continue to help others through organ donation. A funeral service will be held Tue., June 18th at 11:00am in the Chapel of the Matarese Funeral Home, 325 Main St. Ashland. Calling hours will be held Monday from 2:00-7:00 PM in the funeral home. www.mataresefuneral.com.
Published in Milford Daily News on June 15, 2019
