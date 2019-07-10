|
|
Evelyn Beatrice (Chabot) Cookson, 98 of Sherborn, died July 5, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was the wife of the late Mowry K. Cookson who died in 2000. Born in Newburyport, MA on February 15, 1921, she was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Lucy (Cates) Chabot. Evelyn was raised in Haverhill, MA and lived most of her life in Sherborn, MA. She graduated from Haverhill High School in 1939 and Lawrence Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in 1942. A Registered Nurse, Evelyn worked at Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick, MA for 27 years before retiring in 1986. Evelyn served in the U.S. Army during World War II as a 1st Lieutenant with the 50th Field Hospital attached to the 82nd Airborne Division in England, France, Belgium and Germany. Stationed on the southeast coast of England, she cared for the wounded soldiers of the D-Day Invasion. She was also in the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium during the winter of 1944-1945. Evelyn was very interested in her familys genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She is survived by her children, Cheryl L. (Cookson) Connell Cody of Franklin, MA and Wayne K. Cookson and his wife Kathy of Windsor, CT. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeffrey Cody and his wife JoAnn of Berkley, MA, Stephen Cody and his wife Danielle of Rochester, MA, Matthew Cookson and Michael Cookson of Windsor, CT, her great-grandchildren Piper, Andrew, and Grace, and many nieces and nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by her siblings Margaret Robinson, Robert E. Chabot Jr., William G. Chabot and her sons-in-law Bruce Connell and George E. Cody. A graveside service will be held at noon on Monday, July 15th at Pine Hill Cemetery in Sherborn, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the semperfifund.org or helpingahero.org. Arrangements are under the care of Ginley Funeral Home of Franklin. (www.ginleyfuneral homes.com).
Published in Milford Daily News on July 10, 2019