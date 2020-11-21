1/1
Evelyn M. Spencer
Evelyn M. (McPherson) Spencer, 84, of Bellingham and formerly of Framingham, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 peacefully at home with loving family by her side. She is the beloved wife of the late Ralph W. Spencer, Jr. and the late Ronald A. Howe. Born in Framingham, MA on May 2, 1936, she is the daughter of the late Duncan G. and Evelyn M. (Lincoln) McPherson. She is the loving mother of Edward A. Howe and his wife, Annmarie of Franklin, MA, William D. Howe and his wife, Lori of Natick, MA, Carole L. Farrell and her husband, John of Bellingham, MA and the late Laura A. Howe and the late Theresa M. Howe. She leaves her cherished grandchildren, John G. Farrell, Jr. and his husband, Adam Shanahan, Kevin W. Farrell, Chelsea M. Farrell and her partner, Robert Briggs, Joseph A. Howe, Niccole M. Cummings and her husband, Robert, William R. Howe and his partner Rosey Tortola, and Matthew E. Howe. She is the sister of Alice L. Gassett of Framingham, MA, and the late John McPherson, William McPherson, Bertha Aseltine, and Virginia Desroches. She leaves her brother-in-law Eugene Desroches of Bellingham MA and her sister-in-law Joan McPherson of Douglas, MA. Evelyn enjoyed bowling and had bowled a perfect game, playing free cell solitaire on the computer, and loved her swing in the summer, and was a devoted Red Sox fan. She enjoyed being with her family and will be greatly missed. Visiting time on Monday, November 23rd from 5:30PM to 7:00PM at Cartiers Funeral Home, 151 So. Main St. (Rte 126), Bellingham, MA. Social distancing, face masks and hand sanitizing required. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Evelyn M. Spencer to the Dana-Farber Cancer Center Milford, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757 would be appreciated. To sign guest book visit www.cartiersfuneralhome.com

Published in Milford Daily News on Nov. 21, 2020.
