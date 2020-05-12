Home

Evelyn T. Abbruzzese


1925 - 2020
Evelyn T. Abbruzzese Obituary
Evelyn T. (Cook) Abbruzzese, 95, of Hopedale passed away on Fri. May 8, 2020 at Blaire House of Milford. She was the wife of the late Jerome Abbruzzese. Mrs. Abbruzzese had been employed as an Administrative Officer at Natick Army Labs in Natick for 30 years before her retirement in 1986. Evelyn was born Jan. 1, 1925 in Winterport, ME the daughter of the late John and Lela (Hunting) Cook. She was a lifelong resident of Hopedale, who also enjoyed living in Florida and Maine. Mrs. Abbruzzese was a US Army Veteran serving during WW II. She enjoyed reading, knitting and square dancing and especially playing cards with her family. Evelyn is survived by two sons, Robert Abbruzzese and his wife Maureen of Bellingham and Thomas Abbruzzese and his wife Christine of Mendon, 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, her sister-in-law, Prudence Cook of Bellingham and close family friend Jan Zilmer of Deerfield Beach, FL. She was predeceased by her son, John Abbruzzese and her brother Charles Cook. Arrangements are under the direction of the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford.
Published in Milford Daily News on May 12, 2020
