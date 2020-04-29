|
|
Mrs. Felice C. (Hayes) ORourke, 84, of Milford MA, died Friday, April 24, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard J. ORourke, who died in 2009. Mrs. ORourke was born in Milford MA, the daughter of the late Joseph T. and the late Helen P. (Callery) Hayes. She attended St. Marys Grammar School and was a graduate of St. Marys High School, Milford, MA. Mrs. ORourke was first employed as a young woman at the former Stylon Corporation in Milford, where she met her future husband. She later worked in the Milford school system as a teachers aide, at the Home National Bank in Milford and then at Tri-Valley Elder Service. Felice lived in Milford her entire life, and was a lifelong communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford. She served St. Marys Parish through her volunteer efforts over many years. She was a member of The Friends of the Old St. Marys Cemetery; The Irish Round Tower Club of Milford; had served as Executive Secretary for the Alzheimers Alliance of Milford; a member of the Greenleaf Garden Club and the Red Hat Club. Mrs. ORourke found joy in her family and friends and contributing to her community. She loved to travel with her husband, family and friends and was especially fond of spending time during the summer on Cape Cod. She also enjoyed cooking and baking desserts from scratch, sewing, reading and ballroom dancing. On many afternoons, Felice could be found watching her beloved Red Sox, or cheering on the Patriots. Mrs. ORourke is survived by her three children: Richard J. ORourke III and his wife Susan of Longwood FL, Catherine F. Becotte and her husband Robert G. Becotte Jr. of Newburyport MA and Kevin T. ORourke and his wife Megan of Blackstone MA; her grandchildren: Amanda Lavallee of Milford MA, Daniel ORourke and Patrick ORourke of Longwood FL, and Sullivan ORourke of Blackstone MA; her step- grandchildren: Robert Becotte III of Newburyport MA, Sara Becotte of Jupiter FL, Meredith Becotte of Newburyport MA and her step-great grandchild: Mavrik Reddy of Jupiter FL; her four siblings: Sheila Toomey of Arlington MA, Joseph Hayes of Milford MA, Kathleen Haran and her husband Robert of Worcester MA and Dr. David Hayes of South Dennis MA; also many nieces and nephews, and her brother-in-law: Earl Wagner of Milford MA. Mrs. ORourke was also predeceased by her son Patrick D. ORourke of Milford MA who died in 1989, and her daughter Maureen H. ORourke of Savannah GA who died in 2000; and her sister Patricia Wagner of Milford. In accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions a Private Graveside Committal Service will be held at St. Marys Cemetery in Milford MA. A Memorial Mass at St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Milford MA for family members and friends to attend will be held on a day and time to be announced, once the social gathering restrictions have been lifted Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Edwards Memorial Funeral Home, 44 Congress Street, Milford MA. Visit www.edwardsmemorialfuneralhome.com for condolence book. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to make a memorial donation to at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate or to The St. Mary of the Assumption Church Renovation Fund, c/o St. Marys Church Offices, 17 Winter Street, Milford MA 01757.
Published in Milford Daily News on Apr. 29, 2020