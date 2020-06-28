Danny , Katie Mike & Jay & family so sorry for your loss. I look back at Danny & I growing up on Purchase St . How your mom was a super mom handling , without fail raising you all. I reflect on that time a lot when I raised my boys how did Florence do it, ? Those milford days were special times with Mikes big movie premiere aspiroring for Hollywood . Danny the second Jim Morrison in coming. building forts in the woods . Dan still have the guitar. Katie the second mother keeping everyone in line & going to Ireland . Jay always doing his own thing. Your mother would say how proud she was of all of you to Auntie Roseann Pasquarelli & she would update how everyone was doing. My thoughts & Prayers g

Collette Golgata -sychantha

Friend