Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Florence A. DeLoia Obituary
Florence A. (Zampino) DeLoia 100, of Hopedale, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at the Milford Regional Medical Center. She was the wife of the late Michael W. DeLoia who passed away in 2005. She was born in Milford, daughter of the late Leonardo and Modesta 9Iadarola0 Zampino and lived in Hopedale since 1945. She was educated in the Milford schools. Florence enjoyed her family and cooking her Sunday family dinners. She survived by her children, Leonard DeLoia and his wife Florence of Milford, Michael DeLoia of Milford, Richard DeLoia and his wife Cheryl of New Mexico, Florine Berry of Milford, Priscilla DeLoia of Hopedale, nine grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, five great-greatgrandchildren, many nieces and nephews. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Consigli- Ruggerio Funeral Home, 46 Water St., Milford, MA. Please visit us at | www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on May 1, 2020
