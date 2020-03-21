Home

Florence D. Lehto

Florence D. Lehto Obituary
Florence D. (Cirella) Lehto, 92, of Danvers, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 with her family by her side at the Kaplan Hospice House after a brief illness. Florence was born on May 9, 1927 in Boston to the late Joseph and Ella Cirella. She graduated from Lynn Classical High School in 1945 and attended the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing. After many years working at the J.T. Berry Rehabilitation Center, she retired in 1992 and then went into sales at ORourke Memorials in Salem selling precious stones. Having many hobbies, Florence enjoyed writing poetry and watching classic movies, but playing poker was her true passion. She was happiest when she was shuffling a deck of cards and you could usually find her sitting by her pool with her good friends Barbara Knight and Carol Bryan enjoying a good game. Having a wonderful sense of humor and a quick wit, she quickly became popular with the staff at Ledgewood Rehab and Nursing Facility, which was her most rec ent address. Among the places she resided are Lynn, and Nahant where she raised her family, and Danvers. She was an avid volunteer with the and president of the Pine Hill Womens Club. She is survived by her two children; Paul J. Lehto Jr. of Uxbridge, MA and her daughter Janice and her husband David Walls of Manchester by the Sea. She leaves six grandchildren; Wendy, Kim, Dawn Marie, Jessica, Evan and Austin. Four great grandchildren; Vanuel, Anneliese, Connor and Quinn. She is predeceased by her son Steven M. Lehto, her brothers Frank and Joseph Cirella, and her former husband Paul J. Lehto, Sr, Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in Milford Daily News on Mar. 21, 2020
