Florence E. Rivers

Florence E. Rivers Obituary
Florence E. (Drew) Rivers, 85, of Upton, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 24, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Northbridge surrounded by her loving family. She is the wife of the late Ernest R. "Junie" Rivers, who died in 2008. Funeral arrangements, under the care and direction of the Williams-Pedersen Funeral Home, Inc. of Upton, Andrew D. Pickering - Director, are incomplete at this time. Her complete obituary will appear in Monday's edition of the Milford Daily Newspaper. www.uptonfunerals.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020
