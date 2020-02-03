|
|
Mrs. Florence (Fazio) Porzio, 98, of East Falmouth, MA, formerly of Milford, passed away after a period of declining health at Royal Megansett Nursing Home in North Falmouth, MA. She was the loving wife of Ben Porzio for 59 years who died in 2005. Florence was born in Tusa, Sicily and emigrated to The United States when she was 17 years old. She was the daughter of the late Carmelo and Giovanna (Mastrandrea) Fazio. Florence is survived by her three daughters; Jean and her husband William Collins of Milford; Marie Porzio and her wife Julie Murtagh of Connecticut; Rosann and her husband John Bailey of East Falmouth; grandchildren, Michael Collins and his wife Jennifer of Fairport, NY; Erica Collins of New York City; Winter Burhoe and her husband Marvin Palomeque of New York City; great-granddaughter Ella Grace Collins; brother-in-law Ralph and his wife Eleanor Porzio of Milford and many nieces and nephews. Florence spent her working career making hats at Kartiganer Hat Shop in Upton and later worked at Waters Corp in Milford before retiring to Cape Cod. During her retirement she loved to bake, knit, crochet and visit with her friends at her favorite Coffee shop, and get together with her craft ladies once a week in Falmouth. We want to thank those friends and neighbors for all the support given to her over the years. A special thanks to all the nurses and aides at Royal Megansett and Fidelis Hospice for their loving care A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday February 5, 2020 at 10 A.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church 5 East Main St. Milford. The burial will follow in the parish cemetery. A calling hour will be held prior to the funeral Mass from 8:30 to 9:30 A.M. at the Consigli Ruggerio funeral Home 46 Water St Milford MA In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Oliva Family Cancer Comfort Fund, c/o the Milford Regional Healthcare Foundation, 14 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757 or to the Fidelis Hospice, 25 Railroad Sq., Ste. 501 Haverhill MA 01832. Please visit us at www.consigliruggeriofuneralhome.com
Published in Milford Daily News on Feb. 3, 2020